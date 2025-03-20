KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — IJM Corporation Bhd has lodged a formal report with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) over false and malicious allegations circulating online against the company and its leadership in regard to the Mass Rapid Transit 3 (MRT3) project.

In a statement, the company said it would take further legal action if necessary to protect its reputation.

It explained that the MRT3 project was an open and competitive tender with many major Malaysian and foreign contractors participating.

“The tender process was conducted transparently, and any suggestion of improper influence is completely false and misleading.

“Furthermore, the project has been deferred by the government and the tender process has been called off,” it said.

Additionally, IJM clarified that the claims about the former chief executive officer’s resignation are false, as he opted for early retirement, which was approved by the board, and was recognised for his contributions.

“IJM remains operationally strong, and its business fundamentals remain unaffected. The company continues to focus on delivering its projects and commitments to stakeholders,” the group said. — Bernama