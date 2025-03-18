COPENHAGEN, March 18 — A shareholder in Danish shipping giant Maersk will demand today that it respond to allegations it has transported arms to Israel during the country’s deadly offensive in Gaza.

The transfers are “in violation of international conventions, assuming that military equipment, weapons, and components were used in Israeli army operations where international conventions are breached,” Zen Donen, the shareholder behind the motion, told AFP.

Maersk, which has a contract with the US government, has claimed it is only transporting military equipment and not weapons or ammunition.

Donen was scheduled to present the demand at Maersk’s annual general meeting on Tuesday.

Supporting the motion, a group of NGOs supported by 70 NGOs including Amnesty International, Oxfam Denmark, and ActionAid urged Maersk to respond.

“Shareholders demand Maersk disclose its human rights due diligence and end arms transfers to Israel,” they said in a press release.

“Maersk has a responsibility to mitigate human rights risks and be transparent about its operations.”

The company declined to comment to AFP, saying it would address queries during the annual meeting.

Donen’s demand follows a report produced by investigative media Danwatch which alleged Maersk transported tanks, equipment, and ammunition.

In February, 20 people were arrested at a protest outside Maersk headquarters in Copenhagen, attended by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

In November, a Maersk container ship was denied entry to the Spanish port of Algeciras on the grounds that it had transported weapons for Israel, which the company denied.

Spain has refused permission for ships carrying weapons destined for Israel to dock in its ports since the spring of 2024.

Donen, who owns only one share of the Danish carrier, conceded that her demand has little chance of being heard.

“The board wrote that they do not recommend a vote in favour, without further justification,” she said.

“What they are indirectly saying is that it is not in the company’s interest to adopt this proposal,” Donen added.

She complained that the company was putting profits first, warning: “It could cost them dearly and they are playing with human lives.”

In its annual report published in February, Maersk recognised “the need for enhancing our approach to human rights risk assessments when operating in conflict-affected areas.” — AFP