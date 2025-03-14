KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican will remain chairman of the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) for another two years, starting April 18, 2025.

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz announced the extension yesterday at the launch of Madani Digital Trade at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre.

In a statement today, Matrade said Reezal Merican’s tenure was extended in recognition of his leadership since his appointment in April 2023.

“Under his leadership, Matrade has achieved significant milestones in boosting Malaysia’s export value and strengthening the country’s global competitiveness.

“In 2024, exports rose 5.7 per cent to RM1.508 trillion, reaching 87.2 per cent of the target set under the Mid-Term Review of the 12th Malaysia Plan,” the agency said.

Reezal Merican also played a key role in the success of the Malaysia International Halal Exhibition (MIHAS), which gained global recognition.

“Mihas 2023 set a Guinness World Record for the ‘Largest Attendance at a Halal Trade Exhibition,’ while Mihas 2024 recorded its highest-ever sales of RM4.3 billion, up 34 per cent from the previous year,” it said.

Additionally, he led the Export Acceleration Mission to Egypt and Libya, securing RM250 million in sales and expanding opportunities for Malaysian exporters in the Middle East and North Africa region.

His continued leadership is expected to further strengthen Matrade’s role in driving Malaysia’s international trade growth, according to the statement. — Bernama