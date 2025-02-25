KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Over 30 brands and 900 Shopee affiliates gathered for an exciting Ramadan Raya 2025 celebration at the ‘Shopee House: Rumah Terbuka Shopee’ event, held at The Yard, Sentul Depot, here.

Shopee in a statement today said the event serves as a dynamic networking platform, allowing affiliates and brands to connect, collaborate, and expand their businesses.

“As part of Shopee’s 10th anniversary celebrations, the initiative highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting local businesses and empowering digital creators in Malaysia,” it said.

At Shopee House, affiliates had the opportunity to explore new and best-selling products from featured brands firsthand and collaborated to highlight these products through genuine and insightful reviews at dedicated brand experience booths.

The event also included Brand-Affiliate Livestream Matchmaking sessions, where top-tier affiliates boosted brand visibility and engagement, strengthening partnerships ahead of Ramadan Raya 2025.Head of Marketing and Business Intelligence at Shopee Malaysia Tan Ming Kit said as Shopee marks its 10-year milestone, the commitment to empowering affiliates with the tools and opportunities to drive their success remains unwavering.

“This year, we are introducing strategic initiatives, including Livestream Ads Incentives and the Content Creator Club, to help affiliates scale their businesses and optimise their engagement strategies.

“These programmes are designed to provide affiliates with the insights, resources, and incentives needed to accelerate growth and enhance their impact in the digital commerce landscape,” he said.

According to the statement, affiliate-driven orders increased by 81 per cent in 2024 compared to the previous year, highlighting the rising trust in affiliate-led shopping experiences fueled by Shopee’s advanced live streaming and video commerce technology.

Additionally, as demand for real-time and interactive shopping grows, Shopee Live orders surged by 248 per cent, emphasizing the key role of content creators in today’s digital economy.

Meanwhile, Top Shopee Affiliate and Influencer Khairul Aming said the Shopee Affiliate Programme offers new creators opportunities to learn, connect, and build confidence, especially as live streaming can feel overwhelming at first.

Shopee Affiliate and Content Creator Iman Kamil highlighted that Shopee House offers affiliates a platform to engage with brands, share ideas, and discover opportunities, while the Shopee Affiliate Programme allows creators to turn their passion into income in a space that nurtures creativity and growth.

Shopee affiliates engaged directly with many of Malaysia’s most prominent brands at Shopee House, including 3CE, 888 Tea & Coffee, Anyson Wear, Beauty of Joseon, Cosmoderm, Dazzle Me, Deli, and Dr. Cardin.

As part of Shopee’s commitment to supporting Malaysian talents in the digital space, the platform officially announced the popular girl group De Fam as their Ramadan Raya 2025 campaign brand ambassadors.

The trio will take over the Shopee Mamak official livestream account on 10 March at 8.30 pm to connect with their followers, host interactive game shows, and provide informative content for the audience during Ramadan.

Shopee House serves as a launchpad for aspiring and experienced affiliates to expand their reach, collaborate with leading brands in Malaysia, and harness the full potential of livestream commerce. — Bernama