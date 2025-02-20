KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Ancom Nylex Berhad (ANB) and its subsidiaries planted 100 mangrove trees at Taman Rekreasi Paya Bakau Kampung Sijangkang in Kuala Langat, Selangor, as part of their environmental sustainability efforts.

The initiative, involving 43 employees on Feb 15, aims to capture approximately 1.23 tonnes of CO₂ annually and store 30.8 tonnes over 25 years, contributing to coastal protection and biodiversity.

Aligned with ANB’s sustainability vision, “Embracing Chemicals for a Sustainable Tomorrow,” the project reinforces the company’s commitment to integrating eco-friendly practices into its operations.

The subsidiaries that took part included AMS, Entopest, ATG Nexus, Ancom Crop Care, Ancom Energy Services, Kumpulan Kesuma, and Nylex Holdings.

Participants expressed enthusiasm for the project, recognising its importance in fostering a greener future and mitigating climate change effects.

Employees of Ancom Nylex and its subsidiaries pose for a photograph during a tree planting exercise at Taman Rekreasi Paya Bakau Kampung Sijangkang on Feb 15, 2025. — Picture courtesy of Ancom Nylex Bhd

The ANB ESG committee thanked volunteers for their dedication, saying that efforts like this contribute to long-term environmental conservation goals.

Mangroves are crucial for protecting coastlines from erosion, storm surges, and rising sea levels while also serving as vital habitats for diverse marine and terrestrial species.

Additionally, they act as powerful carbon sinks, improve water quality by filtering pollutants, and support local economies through fisheries and ecotourism, making their preservation essential for both environmental and human well-being.

Ancom Nylex is a diversified group with businesses in agricultural chemicals, industrial chemicals, chemical logistics, amongst others.