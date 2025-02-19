GEORGE TOWN, Feb 19 — Penang Port continued its excellent performance in cargo handling in 2024, handling 32.33 million freight weight tonnes, an increase of 0.77 per cent.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said Penang Port, the oldest in Malaysia, has maintained its upward trend in operations since 2021.

He added that the port’s ferry service also improved last year, conveying 2.87 million passengers after introducing new ferries alongside the upgraded ferry terminal.

“Additionally, an improvement in performance was also recorded in terms of ship calls, which increased by 31.18 per cent. This resulted in 4,653 ships calling at Penang Port.

“I have also been informed that for 2025, Penang Port expects a comprehensive increase in various operations at this port,” he said at the Penang Port Commission Maritime, Ports and Logistics Fraternity Night and Chinese New Year Celebration 2025 in Bayan Lepas last night.

The event was also attended by Penang Port Commission (SPPP) chairman Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin and SPPP general manager Datuk V Vijayaindiaran.

Hasbi said that the Port of Penang has also responded to the National Transport Policy 2019-2030’s objective to preserve the environment by developing several plans to enhance the port’s sustainability.

He said these plans include introducing a shore power system at Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal, a solar photovoltaic system, a fleet management system, a hybrid rubber tyred gantry crane system, and several other initiatives that support the government’s efforts towards international environmental standards.

Among the strategies outlined in the DPN 2019-2030 is enforcing compliance with environmental laws and regulations and taking steps towards international environmental standards.

Hasbi also said that SPPP had undertaken various initiatives to develop Penang Port, and among the initiatives with a significant impact are the use of the vessel traffic management system (VTMS) and the launch of CLA+ invoice financing.

The deputy transport minister also expressed his appreciation to SPPP and Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB) for their hard work rescuing the iconic ferry “Pulau Kapas Ferry” which sank at the Sultan Abdul Halim Terminal following a leak on July 24, 2024. — Bernama