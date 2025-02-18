NEW YORK, Feb 18 — The US dollar increased in late trading on Monday, reported Xinhua.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, added 0.03 per cent to 106.733 at 3pm (2000 GMT).

In late New York trading, the euro was down to US$1.0482 from US$1.0499 in the previous session, and the British pound added to US$1.2628 from US$1.2595 in the previous session.

The US dollar bought ¥151.40, lower than ¥152.21 of the previous session.

The US dollar climbed to 0.9009 Swiss francs from 0.8986 Swiss francs, and it was up to 1.4185 Canadian dollars from 1.4160 Canadian dollars.

The US dollar advanced to 10.6945 Swedish Kronor from 10.6879 Swedish Kronor. — Bernama-Xinhua