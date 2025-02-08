KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Petronas’ rightsizing efforts are to ensure that the national oil company can continuously contribute to nation-building, its president and chief executive officer Tengku Tan Sri Muhammad Taufik said yesterday.

Currently, Petronas has a workforce of 52,000, of which 16,000 are core enablers.

The changes and dynamics of the global oil and gas sector demand that Petronas reinvents itself to be future ready, he said, adding that it is a long overdue process.

Since its establishment, Petronas has contributed RM1.5 trillion in the form of dividend, state sales tax, cash payments, export duty, and national trust fund.

“Petronas is a national oil company (NOC) but it has always operated as an international oil company (IOC). And our competitors have made such tough decisions as well,” he said at an editors’ briefing here yesterday.

He noted that globally, the oil and gas industry’s margin has been squeezed from what used to be 40-45 per cent to 20 per cent and Petronas has been experiencing similar margin pressure.

“The current margin projections could even go down to 16-18 per cent,” he said.

Tengku Muhammad Taufik said that to be able to continuously contribute nation-building, which means investing and expanding, for instance, in green energy and renewables, Petronas needs to have the right talent to be able to serve according to its clients’ demand.

“Petronas has to decide if it’s going to remain relevant, not only at home, but also in the markets it operates and continues to invest in.

“We can’t have a workforce that is not suited to carry out those agile package solutions that the markets are asking for now (involving) affordable, secure and more sustainable energy,” he said.

Hence, Tengku Muhammad Taufik stressed that without “the bitter pill action, there will be a defined shelf life for Petronas.”

Having passed the historic milestone marking its first 50 years of existence, Petronas must, in order to ensure its viability in the future, continuously endeavour to remain a high-performing organisation – one that is driven by productivity, innovation, sustainability, and a commitment to excellence, he said.

The rightsizing effort will be done in a respectful manner, he said.

Currently, the mapping of jobs and planning are being done. Employees will be informed in the second half of the year and the whole process is set to be completed by the end of 2025.

“They will be given the necessary assistance,” he assured.

Tengku Muhammad Taufik reiterated that in discharging its mandate as enshrined under the Petroleum Development Act 1974, Petronas remains fully committed to continue creating value for its shareholders. — Bernama