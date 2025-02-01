KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Weststar-GAP Aviation LDA, a joint venture between Timor GAP-Timor Gas Petroleo, EP, and Weststar Aviation Timor, Unipessoal, LDA, has signed a US$40 million (RM178.2 million) helicopter transportation services contract with Australian energy giant Santos NA (19-12) Pty Ltd.

Business Today reported that the agreement, which is set to begin on February 1, aims to support Santos’ offshore operations in the Bayu-Undan region.

The joint venture, established in June 2020, has rapidly become a key player in Timor-Leste’s aviation sector, combining Timor GAP’s deep local knowledge with Weststar’s established expertise in offshore aviation.

This contract, initially set for 12 months with options for two six-month extensions, involves the provision of helicopter transport services for crew changes and Medevac standby operations.

Two state-of-the-art Leonardo AW189 helicopters will be deployed to shuttle between Dili, Timor-Leste, and Darwin, Australia, ensuring high-performance standards in offshore environments, the report added.

The aircraft will be operated under the Malaysian (9M) registration, fully compliant with Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) regulations.

This deal marks a significant milestone in Weststar-GAP’s ambition to enhance offshore aviation services in Timor-Leste.

Looking ahead, the company is eyeing further growth, with potential expansion into the Greater Sunrise field, supporting projects for ENI and Sunda Gas.

Over the next decade, the total projected value of Weststar-GAP’s pipeline is expected to exceed US$400 million, underscoring its growing importance in the region’s energy sector.