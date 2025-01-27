KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — UEM Group Bhd acquired 1.5 million shares in Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) at RM10.96 per share on Friday, Jan 24, 2025.

In a note today, AmInvestment Bank Bhd, on behalf of Gateway Development Alliance Sdn Bhd, Pantai Panorama Sdn Bhd, Kwasa Aktif Sdn Bhd and GIP Aurea Pte Ltd (joint offerors), said the transaction is part of the ongoing takeover process initiated by the joint offerors to acquire all remaining ordinary shares in MAHB that they have not already held.

As at January 24, MAHB shares held by the joint offerers have reached 92.82 per cent, exceeding the 90 per cent threshold. — Bernama