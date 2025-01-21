KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — The majority of Asean member countries should adopt a common time zone of GMT+8 as this would further integrate Asean as a compelling economic bloc, Bursa Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar said.

He said the idea is not new. It was first proposed in 1995, re-proposed by Malaysia in 2006 and again in 2015 when Malaysia last chaired Asean.

“As it is Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Central Indonesia and the Philippines are already at GMT+8 in sync with China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macau and Western Australia. All it takes is for Indonesia to move Western Indonesia (which includes Jakarta) to the same time zone as Central Indonesia (where the new administrative capital Nusantara is located) and for Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam to shift from GMT+7 to GMT+8 time zone.

“This will leave only Myanmar being the westernmost part of Asean (currently GMT+6.30) and the less populous Eastern Indonesia (currently at GMT+9) outside the Asean central time zone,” he said in his opening address at the 2025 Malaysia Economic and Strategic Outlook Forum (2025 MESOF) here, today.

According to Abdul Wahid, a common central time zone will integrate Asean further, from an economic, social and social-political perspective.

“The path ahead is not without its challenges. But with challenges come opportunities. Malaysia’s economic outlook, our proactive approach to financial markets, and our leadership in regional cooperation all position us to emerge stronger and more resilient.

“To realise this vision, collaboration between governments, businesses, and civil societies is crucial. It is through shared commitments and coordinated efforts that we can navigate the complexities of the global landscape and drive sustainable growth for our nation and the region,” he added.

Organised by the KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific (KSI), in collaboration with the Economic Club of Kuala Lumpur, 2025 MESOF is an annual event that brings together economic experts, policymakers, and thought leaders to provide insights on Malaysia’s economic trajectory and the broader regional and global outlook for the year ahead.

The forum, attended by about 100 delegates, drew a diverse audience comprising senior government officials, business leaders, academics, civil society members and industry representatives. — Bernama