KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Local institutions remained net buyers for the 13th consecutive week on Bursa Malaysia, with net purchases of RM797.8 million, according to MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF).

In its Fund Flow Report for the week ended Jan 17, MIDF noted that local institutions extended their net buying streak to 41 consecutive trading days.

“Local retailers also remained net buyers extending to a two-week streak, contributing a robust RM530.8 million in net inflows,” it said.

In contrast, foreign investors extended their selling streak, marking the thirteenth consecutive week of net outflows amounting to -RM1.33 billion, the second-highest single-week outflow since April 2024.

MIDF said outflows were observed every trading day, with the largest on Monday at -RM328.2 million, while other days ranged between -RM212.2 million and -RM325.5 million.

“The only sector that recorded net foreign inflows was real estate investment trusts (REITs) totalling RM1.0 million.

“Meanwhile, the top three sectors that recorded the highest net foreign outflows were construction (-RM313.0 million), property (-RM156.9 million), and consumer (-RM127.1 million),” it said.

MIDF said trading activity declined across two of three categories, with average daily trading volume (ADTV) increasing by +13.7 per cent for foreign investors, -4.5 per cent for local institutions, and -7.5 per cent for retail investors. — Bernama