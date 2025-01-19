KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Malaysia is the perfect gateway into Southeast Asia, especially with the participation of the United Kingdom (UK) in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) of which Malaysia is also a member.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz had in a session organised recently by Standard Chartered Bank, the UK-Asean Business Council and the British Malaysian Chamber of Commerce, explained the various advantages of Malaysia as a regional hub for UK companies.

“It would be a pity if UK companies don’t take advantage of this unfolding opportunity to explore business opportunities in Malaysia and Asean,” he said in a post on X on Sunday.

Tengku Zafrul was one of the Cabinet ministers who followed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on a five-day working visit to UK.

Malaysia ratified the CPTPP in October 2024, joining Peru, Japan, Singapore, Chile, New Zealand and Vietnam in ratifying the agreement, while the UK joined last December. — Bernama