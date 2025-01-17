PUTRAJAYA, Jan 17 — The export of edible bird’s nest from Malaysia to China is set to resume after the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, through the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), finalised a new export protocol with the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC).

The protocol outlines the inspection, quarantine and hygiene requirements for the exportation of raw-uncleaned and raw-cleaned edible bird’s nests from Malaysia to China. This move follows the temporary suspension of edible bird’s nest exports since Dec 20, 2024.

In a statement, the DVS said several joint consultations were held with the GACC to ensure the protocol requirements comply with the interests of both countries and international veterinary guidelines.

“DVS also held several engagement sessions with industry players and discussions with the relevant ministry to ensure that the requirements outlined in the protocol can be adhered to.

“Following the resumption of exports, this will benefit Malaysian bird’s nest ranchers, processors and exporters. A total of RM90 million worth of Malaysian bird’s nest products are expected to be exported in the near future,” the department said.

The DVS also reiterated its commitment to ensuring that products exported to China are of good quality, safe to eat and comply with established regulations and protocols.

On Dec 31, it was reported that Malaysia through the DVS had received a request to temporarily suspend the export of bird’s nest products, including raw-cleaned and raw-uncleaned edible bird’s nests, to China beginning Dec 20.

This decision aligns with the Protocol on Bird’s Nest Products exported from Malaysia to China.

China, through the GACC had requested the suspension following reports of Newcastle Disease (ND) outbreaks in chickens and ducks in Malaysia between March and June 2024, as reported to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

However, the DVS confirmed that no cases of ND have been detected on the premises or in the bird’s nest products monitored by the department. — Bernama