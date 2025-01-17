KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Heitech Padu Bhd has secured a RM28.26 million contract extension to provide maintenance services for the Malaysian Immigration Department application system, MyIMMS.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, it said the 24-month contract extension is from February 18, 2025 until February 17, 2027.

“Any further renewal or extension of the duration is at the discretion of the government,” it said.

Heitech Padu said the job is expected to contribute positively to the company’s earnings for the financial year ending December 31, 2025 and for the duration of the contract. — Bernama