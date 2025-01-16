GEORGE TOWN, Jan 16 — Eastern & Oriental Bhd (E&O) has unveiled its latest waterfront residence Maris with a gross development value (GDV) close to RM700 million.

In a statement today, the property developer said the 49-storey freehold development, launched yesterday, comprises 516 furnished serviced residences and is located in the vibrant Gurney Green district on Andaman Island here.

The units are designed to cater to diverse lifestyles. Two-bedroom units have a built-up area of 979 square feet (sq ft) while three-bedroom units are from 1,177 sq ft to 1,356 sq ft. Prices are expected to start from RM950,000, the statement said.

“Maris epitomises marina-inspired living and will offer residents a unique blend of urban convenience and tranquil seafront elegance,” the statement said.

The development will have eight waterfront shophouses, seamlessly integrating retail and residential components, allowing residents to enjoy a host of conveniences and social gatherings.

E&O managing director Kok Tuck Cheong said Maris celebrates modern waterfront living, blending luxury, functionality and sustainability.

“Its marina-edge concept offers a vibrant yet serene environment, where everyday essentials are just steps away,” Kok said in the statement.

Designed with walkability in mind, the promenade ensures easy access to amenities while encouraging an active, outdoor lifestyle. It will transform the area into an open, welcoming space that fosters social interaction and communal living, Kok said.

Maris’ standout features are its curated facilities and amenities which include an infinity pool, forest park, pet park, gymnasium, and social spaces to foster community interaction.

Maris also meets Platinum GreenRE standards, incorporating environmentally conscious and quality materials and best practices to ensure energy efficiency. — Bernama