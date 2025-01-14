KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Oriental Kopi Holdings Bhd’s initial public offering (IPO) has garnered overwhelming interest, being oversubscribed by 59.96 times ahead of its listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia on January 23.

The cafe operator revealed in a statement that it received 66,041 applications for 3.65 billion issue shares worth RM1.609 billion from the Malaysian public, according to a report published in The Star today.

The Bumiputera portion alone saw 10,156 applications for 695.88 million issue shares, recording an oversubscription rate of 22.20 times.

Meanwhile, the public portion drew 55,885 applications for 2.96 billion shares, resulting in a 97.72 times oversubscription rate.

Additionally, all 20 million issue shares allocated to eligible persons were fully subscribed.

Alliance Islamic Bank Bhd, acting as the placement agent, confirmed full placements for 250 million issue shares reserved for Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti).

Similarly, 88.1 million issue shares offered through private placement to selected investors were also fully taken up.

Alliance Islamic Bank serves as the principal adviser, sponsor, sole underwriter, and placement agent for Oriental Kopi’s IPO.