ALOR GAJAH, Jan 12 — The country’s capture fisheries sub-sector recorded a total production of 1.42 million metric tonnes, valued at RM12.8 billion, last year, said Fisheries Department (DOF) director-general Datuk Adnan Hussain.

He highlighted that production from coastal waters accounted for 86.7 per cent, with a total catch of 1.23 million metric tonnes, while deep-sea fishing contributed 13.3 per cent, amounting to 189,000 metric tonnes.

A fleet of 49,173 vessels supported fishing activities, involving 112,344 fishermen, including 25,125 foreign crew members.

“The major contributor was Zone A, which yielded 484,220 metric tonnes, followed by Zone C with 430,260 metric tonnes and Zone B with 318,080 metric tonnes,” he said.

He explained that Zone A primarily covers small boat fishing activities within five nautical miles, while Zone B includes fishing up to 12 nautical miles, and Zone C extends beyond 12 nautical miles, involving commercial vessels.

He said this after attending the Masjid Tanah Parliamentary Agriculture Carnival 2025 which was officiated by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and also attended by state Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security Committee chairman Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh.

Adnan further explained that the department aims to increase the country’s fisheries sector production to 1.5 million metric tonnes next year, despite the limited fisheries resources.

He expressed confidence that this target could be met through continued efforts and sustainable resource conservation programmes, such as the placement of artificial reefs in public waters, as well as regulating fishing licences and preventing encroachment.

Additionally, he highlighted that the creation of marine protected areas has been an ongoing effort, with 56 islands across the country now gazetted as Marine Parks.

“We expect an increased contribution from deep-sea fishing, particularly in the waters of Terengganu, Kelantan, Pahang, Perak, and eastern Johor,” he added.

“We are also focusing on the landing of tuna, which our vessels are licensed to catch in the Indian Ocean,” he added. — Bernama