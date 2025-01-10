KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 – CapitaLand Group, with support from its philanthropic arm, CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF), has contributed RM200,000 worth of daily necessities and educational supplies to approximately 2,600 beneficiaries through its #GivingBersama 4.0 initiative.

The community initiative, which is part of CapitaLand’s annual #GivingAsOne global campaign, aims to support beneficiaries from orphanage homes, schools and low-income families in Penang, Klang Valley, Pahang and Johor.

From October 23 to December 20, 2024, CapitaLand staff volunteers came together to make a meaningful impact, supporting nearly 800 underserved children from 21 homes and over 1,800 beneficiaries from 600 low-income families.

These beneficiaries were identified in collaboration with Unit Mutiara Food Bank in Penang and various Jabatan Kebajikan Masyarakat Malaysia offices in Kuala Lumpur, Kuantan and Johor.

For the first time, CapitaLand introduced a shopping mall bazaar experience to bring excitement and joy to the beneficiaries. Through this unique roving initiative, beneficiaries were able to select essential supplies from an array of stalls set up by staff volunteers in community halls across Malaysia.

CapitaLand staff volunteers delivering donation items to Rumah Charis in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture courtesy of CapitaLand

Selina Ng, Head of Retail, CapitaLand Investment (Malaysia), said: “This is the fourth year of our #GivingBersama initiative, and we are proud to continue supporting low-income families in need. To make this year’s efforts to give back to the community even more impactful, our staff volunteers brought a shopping mall bazaar concept to the community halls, offering low-income families a joyful and unique experience.

“We are heartened by the positive response and are immensely proud of our volunteers, whose dedication and creativity brought this meaningful initiative to life as we strive to improve the well-being of vulnerable groups. Besides the bazaar, necessities were also distributed to orphanages.”

The bazaar stalls offered a wide variety of items, including household essentials, fresh fruits and vegetables, healthy drinks and snacks, stationery and more, creating an engaging and fun shopping experience for beneficiaries and their families. They also received reusable trolley shopping bags and non-woven bags to bring their selected items home.

Additionally, shopping vouchers for use at CapitaLand malls in Malaysia were gifted to them to extend support beyond the event. For beneficiaries who required assistance, staff volunteers ensured that the selected items were delivered to their homes.

Beyond the bazaar, daily necessities and educational supplies were also distributed to underserved children from 21 orphanages in Klang Valley.

“At CapitaLand, we are committed to building resilience in the communities we operate in. This year, more than 180 CapitaLand staff volunteers rallied and contributed over 1,400 volunteer hours to uplift vulnerable groups in Malaysia. Since 2011, CapitaLand, with the support of CHF, has helped over 16,100 beneficiaries and donated more than RM2.6 million in Malaysia,” added Ng.

CapitaLand staff volunteers and the representatives from Unit Mutiara Food Bank Penang after setting up the stalls for the shopping mall bazaar. — Picture courtesy of CapitaLand

Held annually in September and October, CapitaLand’s #GivingAsOne campaign brings together staff, tenants, business partners and customers to uplift the lives of vulnerable groups in the communities where it operates.

In 2024, over 8,900 volunteers across 17 countries contributed more than 46,000 volunteer hours, benefitting over 13,000 individuals.

CapitaLand’s presence in Malaysia spans multiple asset classes including residential, retail, lodging, logistics and business parks.

Its retail network comprises seven malls, namely Melawati Mall in Taman Melawati and six owned by CapitaLand Malaysia Trust – 3 Damansara in Petaling Jaya, East Coast Mall in Kuantan, Gurney Plaza in Penang, The Mines in Seri Kembangan and a majority interest in Queensbay Mall in Penang and Sungei Wang Plaza in Kuala Lumpur.

CapitaLand also operates Nusajaya Tech Park, a 210-hectare industrial park located at Iskandar Puteri, Johor.