KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — About 170 new roles are set to be created and 92 million displaced by 2030, resulting in a net rise of 78 million new jobs, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The report “The Future of Jobs Report 2025” published today by WEF draws data from over 1,000 companies.

It said technological advancements, demographic shifts, geoeconomic tensions, and economic pressures are the key drivers of these changes, reshaping industries and professions worldwide.

In a statement today, WEF head of work, wages and job creation Till Leopold said: “Trends such as generative AI and rapid technological shifts are upending industries and labour markets, creating both unprecedented opportunities and profound risks.

“The time is now for businesses and governments to work together, invest in skills and build an equitable and resilient global workforce,” he said.

The report said the skills gap continues to be the most significant barrier to business transformation today.

Nearly 40 per cent of skills required on the job are set to change and 63 per cent of employers are already citing it as the key barrier they face.

“Technology skills in AI, big data and cybersecurity are expected to see rapid growth in demand, but human skills, such as creative thinking, resilience, flexibility and agility, will remain critical.

“A combination of both skill types will be increasingly crucial in a fast-shifting job market,” it said.

WEF said frontline roles and essential sectors like care and education are set for the highest job growth by 2030. Advances in AI and renewable energy are reshaping the market, the report said, and driving a rise in demand for many technology or specialist roles, while simultaneously, resulting in a decline for others, such as graphic designers. — Bernama