KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Proton Holdings Bhd closed out last year on a high note after selling 14,601 cars in December, a 19.7 per cent increase over the previous month and the second highest sales figure for 2024.

Proton sold a total of 152,352 units (domestic and export), earning the national carmaker second place once again in the sales ranking table last year.

“This noteworthy performance comes after twelve months of intense competition for the national automotive brand from new original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and models targeting the same pool of customers and during a year when it made a transition into the electric vehicle (EV) space with the launch of its first model, the Proton e.MAS 7,” the national carmaker said in a statement.

Proton Saga ended the year as the bestselling Proton model in 2024 with an impressive 72,769 units sold, an increase of 3.7 per cent compared to 2023.

Its sedan sibling, the Proton S70, ended its first full year of production and sales with a total of 19,182 units delivered in 2024 to easily become the most popular C-segment sedan in the country.

The 2024 Proton X50 received an overwhelming response with a total of 8,000 bookings, underscoring its strong product appeal in a crowded SUV market. “Sales in December were 36.8% higher month-on-month at 2,614 units while for the year, total sales were 23,647 units, making it the bestselling B-segment SUV for the fourth year in a row,” it added.

The 2025 Proton X70 continued to find favour with buyers with 8,992 units delivered in 2024. Notably, its December sales jumped 36.7 per cent to 1,456 units, compared to 1,065 units in November, driven by year-end promotions.

Meanwhile, the flagship of the range, the Proton X90, completed its first full year of sales as the sales leader for D-segment SUVs with 3,553 units sold.

Proton Edar chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said moving forward to 2025, “we will build on the continued popularity of the Proton Saga while the impressive sales of SUV models like the Proton X50 and Proton X70 highlight their appeal to customers looking for intelligent premium models.”

“These are all positives to carry into the new year and we look forward to growing the company in line with our core brand values of innovation, reliability and international,” he said, adding that Proton has made significant headway into the export business in 2024 despite challenges faced in some markets.

“We remain the volume leader for automotive exports from Malaysia and with the commencement of CKD operations in Egypt as well as exporting new models to other markets, we are confident of accelerating export sales growth in the coming years,” he said. — Bernama