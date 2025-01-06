HONG KONG, Jan 6 — Guangzhou-based Pony.ai Inc is seeking to launch its robotaxi services in Hong Kong, joining Baidu in a race to provide services in the city, as the autonomous driving firm looks to expand its operations globally.

Nasdaq-listed Pony.ai plans to provide robotaxi commuting services for airport staff within Hong Kong International Airport before expanding into other urban areas in the city, the company said in a statement late on Friday. It did not provide a time frame for the launch.

Chinese artificial intelligence giant Baidu is also eyeing the launch of its driverless taxi service in the city after the Hong Kong government approved its application to conduct trials in North Lantau in November.

Pony.ai, which has obtained robotaxi service licences in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, said it is also exploring the deployment of its autonomous driving business in South Korea, Luxembourg, the Middle East and other countries. — Reuters