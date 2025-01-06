KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today following Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system slipped to RM26.30 billion from RM29.71 billion this morning, while liquidity in Islamic funds slid to RM26.70 billion from RM28.88 billion previously.



Earlier today, the central bank conducted three reverse repo tenders as well as an overnight reverse repo tender.At 4pm, it called for a RM26.30 billion conventional money market tender and a RM26.70 billion murabahah money market tender for three-day maturity.The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 3.00 per cent as of January 3. — Bernama