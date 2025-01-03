TAIPEI, Jan 3 — Taiwanese shipping giant Evergreen Marine Corporation (EMC) has once again stunned the corporate world with its jaw-dropping year-end bonuses.

Known for its extraordinary employee rewards, EMC is making waves with a payout equivalent to 20 months’ salary for 2024, capping off a record-breaking year of financial performance.

The shipping behemoth, which recorded consolidated revenue of NT$347.756 billion (RM47 billion) in the first three quarters of 2024 — a 68 per cent surge from the previous year — has solidified its reputation for sharing its wealth with employees.

EMC’s impressive earnings per share (EPS) of NT$50.68 and a profit margin of 39 per cent underscore the financial prowess driving these generous bonuses.

Employees earning an average monthly salary of NT$60,000 are set to receive up to NT$190,000 as an additional bonus on top of the 20-month payout.

This additional sum, linked to the company’s exceptional performance, will be finalised after a shareholder meeting, leaving employees eagerly awaiting even more good news.

This isn’t EMC’s first headline-grabbing bonus.

In 2021, the company handed out bonuses equating to 40 months’ pay, followed by a staggering 52 months’ pay in 2022.

Such payouts reflect the shipping giant’s dominant position in global trade, supported by its fleet of mega-ships and extensive logistics operations spanning Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Africa.