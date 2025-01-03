HONG KONG, Jan 3 — Asian markets gained today, bucking retreats on Wall Street as the dollar advanced and markets reopened following the New Year’s holiday.

Hong Kong, Sydney and Taipei stocks climbed, while South Korea’s Kospi Index surged nearly two per cent higher despite the ongoing political uncertainty in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

South Korean investigators attempted to arrest impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol at his residence this morning over his failed martial law bid, but security forces were reportedly blocking their efforts.

After the New Year’s Day break, US stocks opened higher yesterday but tumbled into the red mid-session before concluding the day modestly lower.

The Wall Street losses were driven in part by disappointing results from Tesla, which slumped 6.1 per cent after fourth-quarter auto sales lagged expectations.

The dollar index yesterday hit its highest level against other currencies since November 2022, reflecting expectations that the US economy will outpace others.

“There’s still no flagging of the US dollar’s vigour, despite US equities struggling on the first trading day of the year,” Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note today.

“The very negative performance of China equities (Thursday) provides a better indication of the weakening sentiment around China assets at the start of 2025, and ahead of Trump’s return to the White House,” Tan added.

After slumping more than two per cent yesterday, Shanghai stocks were still down in this morning trade, while Hong Kong was up, reversing the previous day’s trend.

Tokyo remains closed until Monday.

Investors are gearing up for big changes in the coming weeks, especially with the January 20 inauguration of Donald Trump, who has threatened deep tariffs, especially on China, that could rattle international trade.

Trump’s “policies especially on tariffs are inflationary in their very nature”, Jung In Yun, CEO of Fibonacci Asset Management Global, said on Bloomberg Television.

“Inflation being very sticky and refusing to come down means we could have the current state of mid-level interest rates for a prolonged period of time.”

US jobless claims released Thursday fell more than expected, highlighting a robust labor market, and leaving the Federal Reserve with less reason to support fresh rate cuts.

Other significant economic releases ahead include data on inflation and retail sales during the holiday shopping season. — AFP