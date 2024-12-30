KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session on a positive note, lifted by sustained buying in selected heavyweights amid year-end window-dressing activities.

At 12.30 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 4.91 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 1,633.05, compared with Friday’s close of 1,628.14.

The benchmark index opened 2.0 points lower at 1,626.14 and moved within a range of 1,624.92 to 1,633.53 during the session.

On the broader market, gainers edged out decliners 444 to 436, while 494 counters were unchanged, 1,038 untraded, and 67 suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.45 billion units worth RM903.23 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd highlighted trading opportunities in solar-related counters such as Solarvest, following Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s (TNB) shortlisting to develop a 500-megawatt solar plant in Kedah under the fifth large-scale solar programme.

“Meanwhile, we maintain a positive outlook for export-oriented sectors like technology and gloves, which are poised to benefit from the elevated US dollar environment.

“For a more conservative approach, we believe healthcare, alongside consumer products and services, offers stability amid year-end fluctuations, supported by ongoing window-dressing activities,” the brokerage said in a note.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added eight sen to RM10.18, IHH Healthcare gained three sen to RM7.26, CelcomDigi edged up one sen to RM3.66, Press Metal rose two sen to RM4.90, while Public Bank lost three sen to RM4.54.

CIMB and TNB each eased two sen to RM8.13 and RM14.72, respectively.

In active stocks, Vanzo improved by one sen to 21 sen, JCY International gained half-a-sen to 57.5 sen, Supermax climbed three sen to RM1.31, while SNS Network eased one sen to 66 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 44.39 points to 12,526.14, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 55.14 points to 12,544.23, and the FBMT 100 Index gained 41.39 points to 12,206.56.

The FBM 70 Index advanced 81.24 points to 18,786.91, while the FBM ACE Index edged up 1.90 points to 5,352.07.

By sector, the Financial Services Index climbed 12.47 points to 19,054.43, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.64 of-a-point to 175.31, and the Energy Index added 0.19 of-a-point to 824.84.

Meanwhile, the Plantation Index slipped 4.65 points to 7,598.36. — Bernama