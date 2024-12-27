KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — No decision has been made regarding electricity tariff hikes in Peninsular Malaysia as of now, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, emphasised that the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (Petra) has neither been consulted nor informed by Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) about any recent announcements concerning tariff increases in the peninsula.

“As stressed by the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim), any increases that could burden the public will not be allowed,” he said in a statement today.

Fadillah reiterated that Petra, along with the Energy Commission (ST), is still in the process of finalising the new electricity tariff schedule, which is expected to take effect starting July 2025.

He explained that the review of the base electricity tariff is necessary due to the need to reassess fuel prices, particularly for coal and gas. — Bernama