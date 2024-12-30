KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Bursa Malaysia opened lower on Monday, tracking weaker Wall Street performance on Friday.

At 9.05 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dropped 1.65 points to 1,626.49, compared with Friday’s close of 1,628.14. The benchmark index had opened 2.0 points lower at 1,626.14.

Market sentiment was slightly negative, with decliners outpacing gainers 154 to 148. A total of 322 counters remained unchanged, 1,788 were untraded, and 66 were suspended.

Turnover stood at 126.96 million units, valued at RM55.91 million.

Wall Street closed broadly lower on Friday, weighed down by tech stocks amid uncertainties surrounding Donald Trump’s economic policy and tariffs. Meanwhile, the US 10-year yield remained elevated at 4.631 per cent.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd believes the FBM KLCI could end 2024 higher, with 1,650 as the immediate resistance level.

“We anticipate the benchmark index to hover between 1,630 and 1,640 today,” it said in a research note.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added two sen to RM10.12, CelcomDigi gained three sen to RM3.68, Petronas Gas increased six sen to RM17.66, while IHH Healthcare and Hong Leong Bank were flat at RM7.23 and RM20.36, respectively.

Public Bank shed two sen to RM4.55, and CIMB declined five sen to RM8.10.

Among active stocks, TWL Holdings gained half a sen to three sen, Supermax rose three sen to RM1.31, MUI Properties was two sen higher at 45.5 sen, while Aneka Jaringan and PUC were flat at 16 sen and 4.5 sen, respectively. ECA Integrated eased three sen to 26 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell 5.66 points to 12,476.09, the FBM Emas Shariah Index slipped 0.13 of a point to 12,488.96, and the FBMT 100 Index lost 7.76 points to 12,157.41.

The FBM 70 Index gained 5.11 points to 18,710.78, and the FBM ACE Index added 1.75 points to 5,351.92.

By sector, the Financial Services Index declined 33.78 points to 19,008.18, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.62 of-a-point to 174.05, the Energy Index firmed 1.15 points to 825.80, and the Plantation Index rose 4.37 points to 7,607.38. — Bernama



