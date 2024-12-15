KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — South Korea and Malaysia have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties, with the Look East Policy (LEP) instrumental in elevating bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership, said South Korean Ambassador to Malaysia, Yeo Seung Bae.

Speaking at the alumni dinner recently, Yeo highlighted the LEP’s role in fostering mutual development over the past four decades.

“When Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim visited South Korea last month, it was moving to see him acknowledge how the LEP has contributed to the economic development of both countries.

“The most significant achievement is the elevation of our relationship to a Strategic Partnership. Both nations have agreed to enhance cooperation in the defence industry and aim to conclude Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations by 2025.

“This progress is a testament to the LEP’s success over the last 40 years, and all of you are a vital part of this journey,” he said during his opening remarks at the dinner, recently.

He also noted that Anwar’s visit to South Korea, from Nov 24 to 26, was his first since assuming office in November 2022 and marked the first official visit by a Malaysian prime minister to South Korea in five years.

The Strategic Partnership lays the foundation for enhanced collaboration in emerging technologies, particularly in green energy sectors such as hydrogen, bioenergy, and the digital industry, he added.

The dinner, attended by approximately 200 alumni from various South Korean training and scholarship programmes, celebrated the enduring ties between the two nations.

Alumni included participants from the Executive Development Programme (EDP-COTI), Global Korea Scholarship (GKS), and Korea-Malaysia Teacher Exchange Programme (KOMTEP).

Yeo also acknowledged the alumni’s critical role in fostering closer ties, praising their contributions across various fields and expressing heartfelt gratitude.

As Malaysia and South Korea approach the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year, Yeo announced plans for significant exchanges and events.

“Next year will mark the 65th anniversary of our diplomatic relationship. I kindly ask for your continued interest and support for the meaningful events planned throughout the year,” he said. — Bernama