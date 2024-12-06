KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — 99 Speed Mart Retail Holdings and Gamuda will replace Genting and Genting Malaysia as constituents of FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI.

This is part of several constituent changes to the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index Series following the semi-annual review in December 2024, said FTSE Russell and Bursa Malaysia Bhd in a joint statement.

“The index series is reviewed on a semi-annual basis in accordance with the ground rules of the respective index,” they said.

Meanwhile, nine constituent changes are made to the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Mid 70 Index.

The inclusions comprise Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia, Genting, Genting Malaysia, Genting Plantations, Malakoff, Nationgate Holdings, Oriental Holdings, Tanco Holdings, and ViTrox, while the exclusions involve British American Tobacco (M), DRB-Hicom, Gamuda, Lotte Chemical Titan Holding, Mi Technovation, Padini Holdings, Sports Toto, Supermax, and Velesto Energy.

For the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Hijrah Shariah Index, one constituent change is made, namely the inclusion of IJM and the exclusion of Malaysian Pacific Industries.

“All constituent changes take effect on Monday, Dec 23, 2024. The next review will take place in June 2025,” they said.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI, which is part of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index Series, is widely used by investors as the primary benchmark for the Malaysian capital market, including derivatives, through the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Futures (FKLI) and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Options (OKLI).

The benchmark index is also tracked by several index-linked financial products, such as exchange-traded funds.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI reserve list, comprising the five largest non-constituents of the index by market capitalisation, will be AMMB Holdings, Genting, Malaysia Airports, United Plantations and Westports Holdings.

The reserve list will be used if one or more constituents are removed from the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI in accordance with the index ground rules during the period up to the next semi-annual review.

FTSE Group and Bursa Malaysia have partnered since 2006 to provide a suite of indexes for the Malaysian capital market.

Further information on the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index Series review, including all additions and exclusions as well as ground rules, is available at https://www.ftserussell.com/products/indices/bursa-malaysia. — Bernama



