KOTA KINABALU, Nov 13 — China-based SBH Kibing Solar New Energy (M) Sdn Bhd has signed agreements with two Sabah government-linked companies (GLCs) for its RM7.2 billion solar glass manufacturing plant in Kimanis, set to be the largest of its kind in the region.

The first deal was a sublease agreement with Fokasrama Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sawit Kinabalu Group, to establish the state-of-the-art facility.

The second agreement was a Heads of Agreement with Sabah Energy Corporation Sdn Bhd (SEC) to supply 45 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of natural gas to power the factory’s operations.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor hailed the investment as a major boost to Sabah’s economic growth and local employment opportunities.

This development is part of SBH Kibing’s plan to expand Sabah’s renewable energy infrastructure, strengthen its position in the global solar energy market, and support its existing solar facility at the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP).

The new solar glass facility underscores Kibing’s commitment to renewable energy expansion in Sabah, positioning the state as a key manufacturing site.

As Sabah’s primary natural gas supplier, SEC plays a vital role in promoting regional economic growth through cleaner energy solutions.

Fokasrama Sdn Bhd was represented by Sawit Kinabalu Group managing director and CEO Datuk Victor Ationg, while SBH Kibing Solar New Energy was represented by chairman William Chen SEC’s CEO Datuk Adzmir Abd Rahman also participated in the agreement signing.