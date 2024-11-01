KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — South Korean bakery giant SPC Group announced today that it will complete construction of a halal-certified bakery factory in Johor Baru by the end of the year.

According to The Korea Herald, this facility aims to enhance the reach of its flagship brand, Paris Baguette, across South-east Asia and into the Middle East.

SPC Group President Hur Jin-soo recently met with Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi in Seoul to discuss potential collaborations, including local ingredient sourcing and job creation.

A Johor delegation also visited SPC’s flagship store, Passion5, in Seoul to sample products and further the discussion, the report added.

The new 12,900-square-metre facility represents a 40 billion won (RM131.42 million) investment from SPC Group and will serve as a regional hub to meet the growing demand for halal products in the region.

“This halal factory embodies our vision to advance into Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern markets,” President Hur was quoted as saying.

Onn Hafiz also welcomed the partnership, highlighting Johor's strategic location and potential as an industrial and economic centre, especially with developments in the Johor-Singapore economic zone.

“We are pleased to support SPC Group’s venture in Malaysia and look forward to the success of Paris Baguette in our market,” he said.