KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary-linked Aurora Mulia Sdn Bhd has sold off all its shares in local media giant Media Prima Bhd yesterday, according to filing in Bursa Malaysia.

Previously the biggest stakeholder in the last five years, Aurora Mulia has sold its 31.9 per cent stake — or 353.82 million shares — to an undisclosed buyer.

These shares were worth RM164.52 million, based on the closing price yesterday of 46.5 sen per unit.

According to The Edge, Aurora Mulia had in October 2019 acquired the share previously owned by Umno through Gabungan Kesturi Sdn Bhd and Altima Inc.

Syed Mokhtar’s son, Syed Danial, is a director on its board, it reported.

With this move, the biggest shareholders now are JAG Capital — linked to Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani (25 per cent), and Morgan Stanley & Co (10.18 per cent).

A new major shareholder last month was Sisma Vest Sdn Bhd-owned Leasing Corp Sdn Bhd — linked to Datin Mariam Prudence Yusof (5.53 per cent).

Media Prima owns news brands such as New Straits Times, Harian Metro, Berita Harian, REV Media, TV3, ntv7, 8TV, TV9, Fly FM and Hot FM.

Aurora Mulia still holds 70 per cent stake in Media Mulia Sdn Bhd, which owns Utusan Malaysia, Kosmo! and Free Malaysia Today.



