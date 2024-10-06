TUMPAT, Oct 6 — Grape farmer Wan Yusoff Wan Abdul Rahman has successfully demonstrated that grapes can grow and bear fruit abundantly in tropical countries like Malaysia, thus dispelling negative perceptions surrounding their cultivation.

Wan Yusoff, 40, has now planted over 100 grape vines that yield a total harvest of approximately 30 kilogrammes, with each bunch weighing between 500 to 700 grammes, in his 0.4-hectare orchard in Kampung Belukar here.

“The notion that grapes grown in tropical climates are somewhat sour is untrue, as the grapes from my orchard are very sweet and almost on par with those produced in foreign countries.

“I am determined to prove to the public that my grape plants can thrive in Malaysia’s hot climate; in fact, these plants have been flourishing and producing well since 2019,” he told Bernama recently.

He stated that more than 100 grape vines have been planted in his orchard, including varieties such as Dubovsky Pink, Julian, Baikonur, Beauty Karasotkha, and Gozv, all of which originate from Ukraine and the United States and are currently bearing fruit.

“There are also plants that are currently flowering and setting fruit; based on my experience, there are about 47 varieties of grapes that are easy to grow and resilient enough for cultivation in this country.

“In addition, I have also attempted to grow the Tanaki and Shine Muscat grape varieties, which originate from Japan and are now successfully producing fruit that is waiting to ripen,” he said, adding that he started his project with 60 grape vines as an experiment.

Grape farmer Wan Yusoff Wan Abdul Rahman (right) and his family members look at the grape vines cultivated by him around the house in Kampung Belukar, Wakaf Baru, Tumpat October 6, 2024. — Bernama pic

Wan Yusoff also expressed his intention to open a grape cultivation centre with an agrotourism concept around his home.

He mentioned that the locals have become interested in planting grapes after witnessing his success.

“I am confident that within a year, the grape vines in my orchard will have grown larger, and when people visit, they can eat and drink under the vines with grapes hanging overhead.

“For now, most visitors who come usually buy grapes and seedlings, which I sell along with fertiliser,” he said.

Wan Yusoff added that grapevines can bear fruit throughout the year or up to four times annually, depending on the cultivation methods and the expertise of the grower.

“The method is quite simple. Every time the grapes are harvested, the vines should be pruned. New branches will then grow along with fresh flowers, and within three months, the next harvest can be picked.

“If you want sweet grapes, do not expose the vines to rain, and they should be placed in a shaded area with access to sunlight,” he said. — Bernama