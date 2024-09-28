LIMA, Sept 28 — Peru’s business associations said yesterday that the country is “losing the battle” against organised crime, after an escalation in extortions forced the government to call in the military to help police bolster security in the capital Lima.

The Andean nation’s government on Thursday declared a 60-day state of emergency in 12 districts of Lima after bus drivers in the city went on strike, demanding greater protection from authorities due to a wave of extortion and attacks. Yesterday, it added two more districts.

“We live under siege from organised crime which has taken control of the country in the alarming absence of the state,” more than 20 trade associations said in a joint statement.

The organisations range from industry and commerce to import-export firms, restaurants and even beauty salons.

“None of our activities, regardless of size or sector, is safe from extortion,” they said.

The business groups said organised crime is being compounded by the strengthening of economic activities operating outside the law, such as illegal mining, which they say has infiltrated politics.

Mining companies have reported repeated deadly attacks on their installations by armed men they say are linked to illegal miners.

The state of emergency, which suspends some citizens’ rights related to free transit, comes amid pressure from the opposition and civil society for more measures to combat crime as it threatens the country’s economy. — Reuters