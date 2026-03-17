MARCH 17 — There is a palpable sense of economic momentum in Malaysia. As highlighted, the Madani government, since taking office in late 2022, has steered the nation through a turbulent post-pandemic global landscape and can point to a resume of tangible achievements.

The data tells a compelling story: GDP growth is robust and above regional averages, inflation is relatively tamed compared to many peers, unemployment is at a historic low, and foreign direct investment is setting records.

The aggressive pursuit of high-profile corruption cases has sent a powerful, symbolic message about governance.

The strengthening of the ringgit from its lows, while partly tied to US Federal Reserve policy expectations, also reflects growing investor confidence.

The commitment to fiscal consolidation and the pioneering, if cautious, move towards a progressive wage model are structurally significant reforms.

On a macro level, the government’s narrative of disciplined, inclusive growth is backed by credible numbers. So, why the unyielding Opposition critique?

To dismiss opposition complaints as mere political noise is to misunderstand the nuanced anxieties within the Malaysian economy.

The criticism persists because economic performance is not felt uniformly, and because the government faces a legacy of deep-seated challenges.

First, the rakyat’s wallet: While headline inflation is low, the lived experience for many, particularly in urban and lower-middle-income brackets, is defined by stubbornly high food prices and elevated costs of services.

The disconnect between GDP growth and wage growth remains a chronic issue.

A view of the Petronas Twin Towers and the Kuala Lumpur skyline, taken from the Kuala Lumpur Tower on March 30, 2025. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

The progressive wage policy is a pilot, not yet a national transformation. The ringgit’s recovery is welcome, but years of depreciation have already increased the cost of imports and overseas education, leaving a scar on purchasing power.

Second, structural ghosts in the machine: The Opposition harps on unresolved structural weaknesses because they are real. The fiscal deficit is improving, but national debt remains high.

The subsidy rationalisation plan, while economically rational, is a political lightning rod and risks exacerbating cost-of-living pressures if not perfectly calibrated.

Concerns about the sustainability of the EPF withdrawal schemes and an ageing population’s burden on public finances are not invented; they are legitimate long-term debates.

Third, the “Green Shoots” vs. “Harvest” dichotomy: The government is rightly planting seeds — in green technology, digital infrastructure, and high-value sectors.

However, these investments take years to mature. Meanwhile, traditional engines face headwinds.

The Opposition speaks for those still waiting for the harvest — the small businessman facing compliance costs, the farmer grappling with input prices, the youth unsure if the new jobs match their skills.

Fourth, the politics of perception: Anti-corruption drives, while popular, are inevitably framed by political allegiance. Supporters see justice; opponents see selective prosecution.

This colours all economic achievements. Furthermore, global uncertainty — from geopolitical tensions to China’s slowdown – provides a ready-made argument for critics who warn that external shocks could quickly unmask domestic vulnerabilities.

A two-year assessment: Steady hands, but a long voyage. Evaluating the last two years, the Madani government deserves credit for stability and strategic intent.

They have not shied from politically difficult reforms (subsidy rationalisation, fiscal discipline) while maintaining social spending.

They have successfully attracted major investments in tech and green energy, diversifying away from pure commodity dependence.

The economic management has been, by and large, competent and pragmatic. However, the true test lies ahead.

The current growth is partly a recovery bounce. The next phase requires transitioning to productivity-led growth, which demands harder reforms in education, regulatory efficiency, and a truly competitive business environment. The social safety net must be strengthened to cushion reform impacts.

The Opposition complains because that is their role in a vibrant democracy — to hold the government to account for the gaps between macro-data and micro-reality, and for promises yet unfulfilled.

The government’s economic performance over the past two years has been solid, but it is a foundation, not a finished edifice.

Malaysia is on a better path, but the claim it is the right path will only be validated if the current growth translates into broad-based prosperity, tangible upward mobility, and resilient institutions that outlast any single administration.

The numbers are promising, but the kitchen-table economics for every Malaysian family will have the final say.

The government must balance its justifiable celebration of achievements with a humble acknowledgment of the journey ahead, and the opposition must balance criticism with constructive policy alternatives.

Only then will the economic debate elevate the nation.

* Professor Datuk Dr Ahmad Ibrahim is affiliated with the Tan Sri Omar Centre for STI Policy Studies at UCSI University and is an Adjunct Professor at the Ungku Aziz Centre for Development Studies, Universiti Malaya. He can be reached at [email protected].

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.