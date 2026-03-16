KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Gerakan Anti Rumah Anutan Haram (Garah) rally coordinator Zamri Vinoth and activist Arun Dorasamy will each be charged tomorrow at the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court and the Jawi Magistrate’s Court in Penang.

Zamri Vinoth will be charged in relation to a planned rally in front of a shopping complex in the capital on Feb 7, while Arun will be charged in relation to statements that allegedly contained seditious language and touched on issues of religion, race and the royal institution.

A check of the court system showed that the charge against Zamri Vinoth will be read before Magistrate Faezahnoor Hassan at 9am.

Meanwhile, lawyer Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla, who represents Zamri Vinoth, confirmed the matter when contacted.

The media had previously reported that investigations against the independent preacher in connection with his statement at the gathering on February 7 had been referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

The AGC subsequently issued instructions for a charge under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code for statements conducing to public mischief with the intent to cause, or which may cause, fear or alarm to the public.

On March 13, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail confirmed that Zamri Vinoth had fled to Thailand.

He said efforts to track down the individual were carried out with the assistance of the Thai authorities.

Meanwhile, Arun, when contacted, confirmed that he will be charged under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code. — Bernama