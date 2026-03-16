KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Local businessman Victor Chin Boon Long today denied allegations linking him to a so-called “corporate mafia” and said he supports a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate the claims.

Chin said the label had been attached to him in media reports, blogs and online narratives over the past few years despite him denying involvement in any corporate wrongdoing.

“I am not a ‘Corporate Mafia’ that has been portrayed in media reports, blogs, and various online narratives over the past few years,” he said in a press statement.

He asserted that a “corporate mafia” exists in Malaysia, but insisted that he is not a part of it and instead had been made a victim of such cartel-like tactics.

He said that his name was often linked to companies that later became subjects of investigations, even though he had disposed of shareholdings or had no involvement when the alleged wrongdoing occurred.

“Many of the investigations and enforcement actions directed at me stem from developments surrounding NexG Bhd,” Chin said.

NexG Bhd is a local public-listed technology firm specialising in secure identity and digital solutions such as passports and MyKad.

It is currently in the spotlight due to corporate disputes, frozen bank accounts, and allegations linking it and its subsidiaries like NextG Bina Bhd to a so-called “corporate mafia”.

Chin said he had been asked to help guide NexG Bhd during a period when the firm was struggling to secure long-term government contracts.

He said the company later secured a six-year contract worth more than RM2.4 billion to supply secure identity documents after repositioning itself towards digital identity solutions.

Chin claimed that soon after the contract award, attempts were made by certain parties to gain control of the company and its shares, triggering disputes and allegations that eventually led to investigations.

“Because of this, I welcome the establishment of a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate the allegations surrounding the so-called Corporate Mafia,” he said.

He said the ongoing investigations had resulted in enforcement actions including the reported freezing of more than 500 bank and stockbroking accounts linked to companies and investors.

Chin said he plans to appoint legal counsel in Kuala Lumpur to hold documents and evidence supporting his position and make them available to enforcement agencies and other parties seeking clarification.

He added that he is prepared to cooperate fully with investigators and hopes the inquiry will establish the facts and clear his name.