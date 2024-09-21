KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) said group chairman Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin has relinquished his position effective yesterday.

In a statement yesterday, the global aviation organisation said Wan Zulkiflee was appointed as MAG group chairman in July 2020 and has indicated his intention to resign from the board in June 2024 after four years of service.

“The board and management of MAG would like to take this opportunity to express its deepest appreciation and gratitude for Wan Zulkiflee’s exceptional leadership and invaluable contributions to the airline.

“Wan Zulkiflee’s wealth of experience guided MAG through turbulent times during Covid-19. He played a crucial role in ensuring the successful completion of the group’s financial restructuring exercise and reducing the group’s liabilities by over RM15 billion,” the statement said.

His stewardship was pivotal in guiding the company to report its first ever net income after taxes (NIAT) in 2023 since the group’s inception in 2015, the statement said. — Bernama