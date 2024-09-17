KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Ariq Global Sdn Bhd, a registered training provider under HRD Corp, is set to assist 3,000 Malaysians in obtaining Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia (SKM) certification by the end of 2025.

Fully funded through the RMK12 initiative, this effort supports the government’s target of increasing the skilled workforce to 35 per cent by 2030, a key element of Malaysia’s long-term economic strategy.

The programme is specifically aimed at individuals from the B40 community, blue-collar workers, and young professionals without formal qualifications.

Through the Recognition of Prior Experiential Learning (RPEL) scheme, participants can have their practical skills formally recognised, without any financial barriers.

“For too long, many Malaysians have had the skills but not the certification to back them up,” said Iskandar Danial Adam Adonis, CEO of Ariq Global.

“This programme is about empowerment, recognition, and giving people the validation they need to take control of their future.”

Iskandar also noted the importance of certification in advancing careers: “This isn’t just a piece of paper; it’s a gateway to new opportunities. We’re targeting industries that will shape Malaysia’s future, and we want to ensure no one is left behind.”

The initiative, which aims to certify 3,000 participants by 2025, is expected to have a long-term impact on the workforce, providing opportunities for upward mobility and access to better job prospects.

Through RMK12 funding, the RPEL programme offers nationally recognised qualifications based on participants’ work experience. These qualifications cover fields in demand, such as digital marketing operations (SKM 3: Operasi Pemasaran Digital); office administration (SKM 3: Pentadbiran Pejabat); and e-sports coaching (SKM 3: Kejurulatihan Sukan Elektronik).

These areas are identified as critical to Malaysia's evolving workforce, equipping participants with the credentials necessary to thrive in both emerging and established industries.