SEBERANG PERAI, Sept 12 — American engineering company, Benchmark Precision Technologies, officially opened its fourth facility in Malaysia today at Batu Kawan Industrial Park.

The new RM86 million facility, spanning 8,000 sq metres, will integrate processes in its Penang operations to improve efficiency and the quality of its products.

Benchmark group president Datuk Bala Murugan said the facility is the seventh in Asia and with its opening, the company now has more than 40,000 sq metres of production space in Penang.

“We have more space at this site that we can further expand in future,” he said at a press conference when asked if the company has more expansion plans.

He said the new Benchmark facility will offer advanced capabilities such as e-beam welding, large form factor 5-axis machining, type-2 cleaning and is establishing one of the largest welding and frame manufacturing centres in the region.

“This event marks a significant milestone, highlighting our advanced capabilities and our commitment to generating more business and employment opportunities in the area,” he said.

He said the new facility will be hiring up to 200 skilled workers over the new few years, adding on to its existing 1,500 workforce in Penang.

“These are highly skilled jobs that included machinists and welders,” he said.

The grand opening ceremony of Benchmark Precision Technologies’ fourth facility in Malaysia today at Batu Kawan Industrial Park. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

The key capabilities of the new plant were on robotic welding, precision sheet metal and frame fabrication.

“We can expect a 200 per cent increase in production capacity for precision sheet metal and frame fabrication,” he said in his speech at the opening ceremony.

The facility will serve customers in the semiconductor capital equipment, commercial aerospace, industrial and medical industries.

In his speech, Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow said Benchmark opened its first facility in Penang in 2007 and today, it is opening its fourth facility in Penang.

“The expansion is a testament to Benchmark’s commitment to growth and innovation in the region,” he said.

He said Penang has established a robust industrial ecosystem over the past 50 years and now has over 350 multinational companies and 4,000 manufacturing-related small medium enterprises.

The opening ceremony was officiated by the Penang Governor Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak.



