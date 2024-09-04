KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 – Championing the “Jiwa Merdeka” spirit of Malaysia’s National Day celebrations, TikTok Shop continues its commitment to support the country’s vision of becoming a technology-driven, high-income nation and a regional leader in the digital economy by digitally empowering more than 100,000 local MSMEs to date this year in collaboration with the Malaysian government.



TikTok Malaysia’s Head of Public Policy Anuar Fariz said, “We remain steadfast in our efforts to be Malaysia’s key partner in driving the nation’s digital transformation agenda and are thankful for the opportunities to work with the government.

“Our continued collaboration to accelerate the growth of local MSMEs is a testament to our shared ambition of nurturing a prosperous and digitally-enabled Malaysia.

“Together, we are upskilling small businesses and homegrown brands with the knowledge, tools, and resources needed to grow and thrive both locally and globally. This will lay the foundation for a more resilient and inclusive digital economy, creating viable commercial opportunities for every rakyat to succeed.”



TikTok Shop Malaysia’s Director of Strategic Partnerships Nur Azre Abdul Aziz added, “TikTok Shop is uniquely positioned to help local businesses of all sizes to scale and be future-proof through Shoppertainment.

“By collaborating with key government agencies and ministries, we have trained thousands of rural and urban entrepreneurs to not only sell online, but to also tap into social commerce through content, affiliate creators, and livestreaming.

“Today, more than a million sellers across the country, 98 per cent of whom are MSMEs, are on our platform. We hope to continue enabling local MSMEs to authentically connect with their communities and build a sustainable customer base and we are grateful for the continued support and trust from our government partners.”



Projects that TikTok Shop partnered with the government throughout 2024 include:

Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE): TikTok Shop collaborated with MATRADE to intensify cross-border business opportunities through the #ThisisMY campaign, enabling Malaysian businesses and entrepreneurs to expand into Singapore.

Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA): TikTok Shop was selected as a primary partner on FAMA’s digital and e-commerce upskilling program for agricultural and disabled MSMEs in the lead up to the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism (MAHA) 2024. TikTok Shop was also chosen to be a representative at the international trade fair Malaysia Fest to introduce hundreds of homegrown Malaysian brands on TikTok Shop to Singapore.

Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment (MINTRED) and Sarawak Digital Economy Corporatation (SDEC): TikTok Shop supported the launch of the Sarawak Digital Mall campaign to promote thousands of local entrepreneurs incubated across Kuching, Miri, Sibu, Bintulu, Serian, Sri Aman, Lawas, Sarikei and Kapit.

Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (MEDAC) and TEKUN Nasional: TikTok Shop was appointed as the strategic partner to collaborate on three multi-state Karnival TEKUN Madani, which comprised of seller workshops and creator match-making sessions that stimulated up to 3-digit revenue growth and millions of brand exposure for thousands of homegrown products from local MSMEs.

Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC): MDEC, in collaboration with TikTok Shop, hosted a TikTok Shop livestreaming competition with 70 MSMEs, which generated over 100,000 orders and millions of Ringgit in revenue collectively, within 2 months.

Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Berhad (PUNB): PUNB, in collaboration with TikTok Shop, co-funded livestream bootcamps, voucher injections, and store set-up support to help Bumiputra entrepreneurs in driving sales through livestreaming on TikTok Shop.

Selangor Information Technology & Digital Economy Corporation (SIDEC): TikTok Shop participated as the e-commerce partner in knowledge and insights sharing sessions organized by SIDEC with hundreds of local MSMEs and start-ups.

Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW): TikTok Shop and KKDW committed a joint investment towards expanding Desamall on TikTok Shop and injecting discount vouchers to stimulate growth for over 1,000 rural MSMEs across the year.

Perbadanan Putrajaya (Putrajaya City Council): TikTok Shop participated in the Festival Ramadan Putrajaya 2024 as the official partner for two consecutive weeks to host a series of livestream sessions, on-ground cooking show activations with top creators, and consultation booths to promote local MSMEs and homegrown products, which garnered millions of views.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, local MSMEs, and homegrown brands aiming to unleash their full business potential through social commerce, they embark on their Shoppertaiment journey by signing up at TikTok Shop Seller Center and exploring the step-by-step tutorial courses at TikTok Shop Academy.

For Malaysians looking to enjoy unlimited Free Shipping vouchers, 50 per cent Hot Price discounts, and win up to RM90,000 worth of rewards, there is the upcoming 9.9 Tawaran Hebat Sale on TikTok Shop this September.

Remember to #JomLokal and support Malaysian MSMEs.









