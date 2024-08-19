KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Malaysia Airports Group recorded 12.4 million passenger movements in July 2024, marking a 7.3 per cent increase from the previous month and setting a new monthly high post-pandemic.

In a statement, the group said the growth was largely driven by the local airports, which recorded 8.5 million passenger movements, comprising 4.5 million international passengers and 4.0 million domestic passengers, representing an 8.0 per cent rise month-on-month (m-o-m) compared to June 2024.

It said that international passenger movements increased by 11 per cent m-o-m while domestic movements grew by 5.0 per cent m-o-m.

“Key markets such as Indonesia, China and Singapore continued to dominate in July.

“The addition of Qingdao Airlines and increased frequencies by airlines to and from China and Indonesia contributed to a total seat capacity recovery of 85.8 per cent,” said the group.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Airports’ Turkish asset, Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport recorded 3.9 million passenger movements in July 2024, marking a 6.0 per cent increase from the previous month.

“The summer holiday season, along with the introduction of new routes and additional flight frequencies, contributed to a new annual high in international passenger movements, which reached nearly 2.0 million - a 9.0 per cent increase over June 2024.

“Domestic passenger movements also grew to 1.9 million, up 3.0 per cent m-o-m,” it added. — Bernama