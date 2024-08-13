KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has developed the MyInvois portal as a free solution for submitting e-invoices, thus facilitating the implementation of e-invoicing for all taxpayers.

IRB Corporate Service Department, HASiL Contact Centre executive Nur Azureen Ismail said the portal, which went live on August 1, can be accessed through the MyTax application, which serves as the gateway to HASiL e-Services.

“This portal is specifically designed to ease the implementation of e-invoicing, especially for those without a business system to issue e-invoices.

“There will be no more issues of losing receipts, as HASiL has provided a mechanism to address this issue,” she said when appearing as a guest on the Tax Clinic programme titled ‘Seven Things You Need to Know About Taxes’ on Bernama Radio today.

She said the MyInvois portal provides two main features, namely profile management for users, taxpayers, representatives, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems and intermediaries, and document management, which includes submission, review, rejection, cancellation and printing.

Regarding tax payments, Nur Azureen said they can be reduced if taxpayers take advantage of the tax deductions or exemptions permitted by IRB.

“When using these tax deductions or exemptions, it is important to maintain organised tax records for at least seven years to manage tax matters better, especially when facing audits from IRB,” she said.

Meanwhile, Noorshah Amiera Maseri, another HASiL Contact Centre executive, stressed that taxpayers should not neglect their tax obligations, as taxes are vital for the development and well-being of the nation.

“Taxes are the government’s primary source of revenue. The funds collected are used to support various public services such as healthcare, education, security and infrastructure.

“Tax revenues also enable the government to build and maintain roads, bridges, schools, hospitals and other public facilities, all of which contribute to the well-being of the community and economic growth,” she added. — Bernama