KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Bursa Malaysia has halted intraday short-selling (IDSS) for over a dozen stocks that fell more than the limit, amid a global share selloff prompted by fears of a US recession.
According to The Edge Markets, the stock exchange halted IDSS trades for the following stocks:
- Notion VTec Bhd
- SMRT Holdings Bhd
- TT Vision Holdings Bhd
- Infoline Tec Group Bhd
- Icon Offshore Bhd
- VS Industry Bhd
- Nationgate Holdings Bhd
- Kobay Technology Bhd
- WCT Holdings Bhd
- Kimlun Corp Bhd
- Mah Sing Group Bhd
- KSL Holdings Bhd
- Deleum Bhd
- Ranhill Utilities Bhd
The suspension of IDSS trading is triggered when the price action is greater than 15 per cent for stocks valued at over RM1 or movement of over 15 sen for penny stocks.
Markets worldwide have continued to plunge following the correction on Wall Street last Friday, with the Nikkei down 13 per cent today.
Several bourses across Asia have also had their circuit breakers triggered due to the severity of the selloffs.