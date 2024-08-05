KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Bursa Malaysia has halted intraday short-selling (IDSS) for over a dozen stocks that fell more than the limit, amid a global share selloff prompted by fears of a US recession.

According to The Edge Markets, the stock exchange halted IDSS trades for the following stocks:

Notion VTec Bhd

SMRT Holdings Bhd

TT Vision Holdings Bhd

Infoline Tec Group Bhd

Icon Offshore Bhd

VS Industry Bhd

Nationgate Holdings Bhd

Kobay Technology Bhd

WCT Holdings Bhd

Kimlun Corp Bhd

Mah Sing Group Bhd

KSL Holdings Bhd

Deleum Bhd

Ranhill Utilities Bhd

The suspension of IDSS trading is triggered when the price action is greater than 15 per cent for stocks valued at over RM1 or movement of over 15 sen for penny stocks.

Markets worldwide have continued to plunge following the correction on Wall Street last Friday, with the Nikkei down 13 per cent today.

Several bourses across Asia have also had their circuit breakers triggered due to the severity of the selloffs.