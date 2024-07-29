KUCHING, July 29 — Sarawak has recorded a total approved investment of RM10.4 billion in the first half of 2024, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said these investments, including those approved by the Industrial Coordination Committee, comprised foreign direct investment (FDI) amounting to RM5.7 billion and domestic direct investment (DDI) worth RM4.7 billion.

“This is what we have recorded in Sarawak for the months of January to June this year,” he said at a press conference after the Joint Committee on Industrial Coordination (JBI) meeting between the federal Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti) and the Sarawak government at leading hotel here today.

The meeting co-chaired by Awang Tengah and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz provided an opportunity to discuss joint strategies and approaches to coordinate trade, investment and industrial development in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zafrul said his Ministry will soon announce the investment performance in the first six months for Malaysia.

He nonetheless pointed out that based on data from January to March 2024, Malaysia has recorded a 13 per cent increase in investment value compared to the same period last year.

“We only have the data for the first three months which showed growth of 13 per cent compared to same period of last year. It shows good improvement.

“For the second quarter, we will announce after we receive the data. Usually, in September,” he added. — The Borneo Post