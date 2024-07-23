KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) will ensure that women entrepreneurs are not marginalised through the introduction of the Women in Trade and Industry (Witi) initiative.

Its minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said Witi, the result of a collaboration between Miti and the Women and Family Affairs Association of Malaysia (Hawa Malaysia), is aimed at boosting women’s skills and capabilities in the industrial and export sectors.

“This initiative is in line with what we (Malaysia) plan to do as Asean chair next year in promoting women’s economic participation at the Asean level,” he told reporters after the monthly assembly of Miti and its agencies as well as launch of Witi here today.

Earlier in his speech, Tengku Zafrul said efforts to elevate Malaysia to a developed and highly regarded country on the global stage also include the Madani Government’s commitment to make Malaysia a conducive, investor-friendly and viable investment destination.

“The National Investment Council (MPN) chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will remain committed in planning the national strategic policies and investment agenda, while the Investment and Trade Coordination Action Committee (JTPPP) chaired by me will continue to ensure the speedy and first-rate implementation of investments.

“Various important decisions have been approved at the MPN level, including the National Semiconductor Strategy, Green Investment Strategy, and Artificial Intelligence Data Centre Strategy,” he said.

According to him, these are the manifestation of the Madani Government’s policies to expedite the national economic recovery and develop a resilient, inclusive and sustainable economy.

On the Witi initiative, Tengku Zafrul said a Witi steering committee, to be chaired by Miti secretary general, will be formed to ensure a better structured workflow.

“A new paradigm shift is required in the efforts for the empowerment of women and families to achieve the goals of the Malaysia Madani Policy, National Policy for Women and other national development policies.

“Women in particular, and society in general, must think pragmatically, be prepared to explore new knowledge, and dare to speak up and give their views,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul said International Monetary Fund (IMF) research suggests that narrowing the gender gap in labour markets could increase gross domestic product (GDP) in emerging markets and developing economies by nearly eight per cent and lift GDP by 23 per cent on average.

“That is why when I was at the Finance Ministry, I started gender-based budgeting efforts whereby we analysed and proposed various measures through the lens of women empowerment.

“The emphasis on women empowerment has been continued at Miti, where women make up 69 per cent of the top management,” he added.

Also present at today’s event were Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong, Miti secretary general Datuk Hairil Yahri Yaacob, and Hawa Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil. — Bernama