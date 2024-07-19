KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The ringgit closed easier against the US dollar today, taking a breather from its recent rally as market participants continued to take profits while awaiting further developments on the US central bank’s interest rate.

At 6pm, the ringgit fell to 4.6840/6875 versus the greenback from yesterday’s closing of 4.6680/4710, down 160 basis points today, after having appreciated by one per cent against the US dollar since the beginning of this month.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Dr Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said Malaysia’s economy is estimated to expand by 5.8 per cent in the second quarter of 2024 (2Q 2024), up from 4.2 per cent in the previous quarter, which indicated that the country is on track to achieve the four per cent to five per cent growth target this year.

“Malaysia might exceed the target if the second half year continue to outperform the first six months of this year. We see this as a sign that the country’s monetary policy will remain on hold although its counterparts in developed markets are about to make a turn as some of them are already prescribing monetary easing.

“The large interest rate differential between the Overnight Policy Rate and benchmark interest rates in the developed countries would be reduced. Ultimately, this would improve the appeal of the ringgit. In that sense, the ringgit should appreciate towards the end of the year,” he told Bernama.

UOB Kay Hian Wealth Advisors head of investment research Mohd Sedek Jantan pointed out that the US Dollar Index (DXY) traded above 104.25 today, while regional currencies tumbled amid rising concerns over geopolitical risks and the possibility of policy changes in the United States.

“Additionally, while the US unemployment claims rose to 243,000, strong manufacturing data bolstered the DXY,” he said.

Meanwhile, the local note strengthened against a basket of major currencies.

The local currency rebounded versus the Japanese yen to 2.9760/9786 from 2.9827/9849 at Thursday’s close, gained against the British pound to 6.0452/0497 from 6.0628/0667 and improved vis-a-vis the euro to 5.0957/0995 from 5.1021/1054 previously.

The ringgit was easier against ASEAN currencies, expect against the Thai Baht.

It weakened against the Singapore dollar to 3.4833/4862 from 3.4807/4832 at yesterday’s close, inched down versus the Indonesian rupiah to 289.2/289.6 from 288.9/289.2, but appreciated vis-a-vis the Thai baht to 12.9075/9221 from 12.9750/9887 previously.

However, it slipped against the Philippine peso to 8.03/8.04 from 8.01/8.02 yesterday. — Bernama