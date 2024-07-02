KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Malaysians can now invest in digital gold securely and conveniently from as low as RM10 following the official launch of e-Mas, a gold investment product accessible via the TNG eWallet.

TNG Digital Sdn Bhd chief executive Alan Ni said the newly launched investment product is part of the company’s efforts to spearhead financial empowerment and accessibility for Malaysians.

“There are no hidden fees or extra charges and has an extremely low-entry barrier. Such transparency makes it so different from other similar products,” he said during the official launch at Hilton Kuala Lumpur.

Ni also said the all-digital gold investment product is poised to become the biggest gold investment portfolio in terms of number of users within Malaysia based on adoption rates to selected users during its pilot phase last month.

At the moment, e-Mas is available in digital gold format only, hence it is not Shariah-compliant, which is one of the requirements for the product to be fully allocated physical gold.

CIMB Bank Berhad is the appointed liquidity provider.

The launch was also graced by Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

In his speech, Gobind reiterated the government’s unified goal to democratise access to affordable and suitable financial products and services for every Malaysian, and e-Mas is one of those timely and significant milestones.

“TNG Digital has been driving financial inclusion alongside the government through the range of financial products and services offered within the TNG eWallet.

“By harnessing technology, TNG Digital facilitates access to financial solutions such as investments, insurance, money market funds, remittance, and overseas payments, ensuring they are easily accessible to Malaysians of diverse backgrounds.

“This aligns closely with the government’s overall mission to ensure that everyone, particularly those in underserved and unserved segments of the population, has access to services in the financial ecosystem,” he said.

Gobind also noted the rapid growth of Malaysia’s digital economy and financing is evident with the increasing number of digital banks and eWallets, leading to an increased usage in digital payment and banking adoption.

He cited that over two-thirds (68.9 per cent) of total credit and debit card-based transactions were now contactless, underscoring digital financial services providers’ need to offer diverse and innovative solutions to users in order to maintain relevance and competitive edge.

Back in February, Gobind said the government has increased efforts to ensure the digital economy sector is on the right track to be a major contributor to Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP).

At present, the sector currently contributes 23.3 per cent to the GDP and the government has targeted to raise this to 25.5 per cent by 2025.