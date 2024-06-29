COLOMBO, June 29 ― Crisis-hit Sri Lanka's annual inflation almost doubled to 1.7 per cent in June, up from 0.9 per cent the previous month, as food prices began rising again, official data showed today.

The Census and Statistics department data came days after Sri Lanka secured a deal with its bilateral creditors to restructure US$10 billion (RM47.2 billion) in debt, a key condition to maintain an IMF bailout programme.

Food inflation returned, with prices rising 1.04 per cent in the year to June, having been flat a month earlier, the department said.

Advertisement

At the height of Sri Lanka's economic crisis when it defaulted on its foreign debt in 2022, inflation had risen to nearly 70 per cent.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka expressed hope today that it would be able to maintain overall inflation below 5.0 per cent for 2024.

The country is due to hold a presidential election this year, and opposition parties have vowed to renegotiate the terms of the IMF bailout, which has led to painful austerity measures.

Advertisement

The IMF has said it is willing to listen to alternative proposals from rival political parties, but stressed that the benchmarks set in the bailout had to be adhered to. ― AFP